Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18.

SWX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 363,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

