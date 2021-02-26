Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Sells $964,960.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 16,970,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
