Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Sells $964,960.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 16,970,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.