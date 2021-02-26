Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van Sells 32,522 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LUV opened at $58.31 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $237,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $484,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.