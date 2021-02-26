Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
Shares of SOR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 7,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,195. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.
About Source Capital
