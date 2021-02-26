Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SOR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 7,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,195. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

