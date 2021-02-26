Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,342 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FSKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 7,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.