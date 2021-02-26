Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.15. 6,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.