Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. The firm has a market cap of $416.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

