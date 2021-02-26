Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $71.47. 26,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.