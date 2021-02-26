Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

