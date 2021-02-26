Souders Financial Advisors Buys 203 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 149,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

