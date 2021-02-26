Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.78. 77,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.