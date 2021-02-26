Souders Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,500 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 719,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,519,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

