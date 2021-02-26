Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Sony stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sony by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

