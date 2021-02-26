Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $25.74 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

