SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. SolarWinds updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 33,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,091. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.