SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $309,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.33. 24,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

