SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $49,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

SEDG stock opened at $284.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

