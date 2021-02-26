Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The company has a market cap of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.65.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

