Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,073. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

