Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $4,224,150.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap-on stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

