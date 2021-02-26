Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $83.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

