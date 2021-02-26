Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

