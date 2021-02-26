Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $578.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.30 million and the highest is $590.70 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $472.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,636. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $136.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $144.31.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

