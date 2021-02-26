SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CAO Eric Woodward Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKYW opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SkyWest by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

