SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $90,637.25 and approximately $11,902.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00706309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00029826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00040347 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

