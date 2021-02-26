Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 26,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

