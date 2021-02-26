Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 15,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

