Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%.
SBGI stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.
In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
