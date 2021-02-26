Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%.

SBGI stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

