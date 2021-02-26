Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE SPG opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 97,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

