Silverway Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Silverway coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Silverway has a market cap of $16,662.08 and $3,040.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,707.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01041740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00393680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 124.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.