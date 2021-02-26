SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

