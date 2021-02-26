Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €128.50 ($151.18).

WAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of FRA:WAF traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €138.90 ($163.41). 52,337 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.77. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

