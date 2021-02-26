Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

