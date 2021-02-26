Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.