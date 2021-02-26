Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $40.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

