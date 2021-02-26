Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $26.98 on Monday. Sika has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

