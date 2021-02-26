Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.86).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

