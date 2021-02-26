Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

SIG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

