Sigma Planning Corp Sells 784 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000.

PTNQ stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

