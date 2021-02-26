Sigma Planning Corp Sells 74,765 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 74,765 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

