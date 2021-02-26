Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,693 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

