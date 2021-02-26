Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $62.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.