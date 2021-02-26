Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after buying an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

