Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

