Sig Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

