Sierra Wireless, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SW. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$21.52 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.05.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

