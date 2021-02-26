Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

