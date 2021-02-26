Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.99. 4,238,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,775,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

