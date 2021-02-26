Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £7.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

