Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $33.87 on Thursday, reaching $1,278.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,263.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,088.11. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

